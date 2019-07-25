Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.64.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$24.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.70. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$7.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$95.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

