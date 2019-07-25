Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Trading 14.3% Higher

Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSE:ERD) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, 544,850 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 509% from the average session volume of 89,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 million and a PE ratio of -10.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19.

About Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD)

Erdene Resource Development Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It has interests in four exploration licenses and a mining license in the Khundii Gold District located in Southwest Mongolia.

