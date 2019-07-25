Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 162.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15,523.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

In related news, insider Alan W. George sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,669,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,043.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 36,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,774,824.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,222,839 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,596. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.85%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.