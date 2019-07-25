Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JSR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $37.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.01.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,478,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,919,000 after purchasing an additional 196,436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after purchasing an additional 352,071 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 45,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $502,945,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

