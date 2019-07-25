Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$299.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$270.76 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.43.

Shares of WPM traded down C$0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$35.43. 141,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion and a PE ratio of 37.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$19.87 and a 1-year high of C$36.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.83, for a total value of C$1,006,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,372,963.51. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock worth $4,709,676.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

