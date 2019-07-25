Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.28

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$80.28 and last traded at C$78.39, with a volume of 76718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$77.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQB. CIBC upped their price target on Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on MCAN Mortgage from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$87.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.48. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.77 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$112.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 12.8700005 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.46, for a total value of C$59,135.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at C$84,405.54. Also, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.15, for a total value of C$213,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,532.10. Insiders sold 7,741 shares of company stock valued at $558,345 in the last quarter.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

