Equiniti Group’s (EQN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 292.40 ($3.82).

EQN opened at GBX 214.20 ($2.80) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 220.08. Equiniti Group has a 1 year low of GBX 169 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 267 ($3.49). The firm has a market cap of $780.84 million and a P/E ratio of 45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In related news, insider John Stier acquired 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,914.06 ($2,501.06).

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

