EQT (NYSE:EQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $958.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,902,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Get EQT alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Macquarie started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other EQT news, EVP Erin R. Centofanti sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $47,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 13,572 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $249,317.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.