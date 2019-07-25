Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

EFSC stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.88. 85,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,027. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,623,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 563,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,963,000 after acquiring an additional 207,078 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,216,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 209,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 149,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,754,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,005,000 after acquiring an additional 67,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

