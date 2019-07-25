Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $733,859,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,747,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,333,000 after buying an additional 1,792,900 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Caterpillar by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,529,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,479,000 after buying an additional 987,103 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Caterpillar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,027,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,273,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,658,000 after purchasing an additional 321,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.48. 2,114,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,855. The company has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.84. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Macquarie set a $155.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.49.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

