Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.68. 155,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,778,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $44.05.

