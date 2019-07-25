Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys 512 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,140,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.12. 16,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,432. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $163.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

