Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Enerplus accounts for about 1.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERF. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,510,000 after acquiring an additional 635,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 63,378 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ERF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 37,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,364. Enerplus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $216.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERF. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Nuvista Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.25 price objective on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.55.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

