Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

7/25/2019 – Energy Transfer LP Unit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

7/17/2019 – Energy Transfer LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/17/2019 – Energy Transfer LP Unit is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2019 – Energy Transfer LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

7/2/2019 – Energy Transfer LP Unit was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/21/2019 – Energy Transfer LP Unit had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.03. 2,883,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,351,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.55. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $19.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

