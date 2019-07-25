Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE: ET):
- 7/25/2019 – Energy Transfer LP Unit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “
- 7/17/2019 – Energy Transfer LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/17/2019 – Energy Transfer LP Unit is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/16/2019 – Energy Transfer LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “
- 7/2/2019 – Energy Transfer LP Unit was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 6/21/2019 – Energy Transfer LP Unit had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of ET stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.03. 2,883,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,351,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.55. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $19.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45.
Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
