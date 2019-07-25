Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $63.07. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $63.51, with a volume of 446,861 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,022.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

