Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,022.00

Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,022 ($13.35) and last traded at GBX 1,020 ($13.33), with a volume of 115521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 985 ($12.87).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENOG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised MJ Gleeson to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 745 ($9.73) in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Energean Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 895.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99.

In related news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 1,262,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 950 ($12.41), for a total transaction of £11,996,153.50 ($15,675,099.31).

Energean Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:ENOG)

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.