Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Endurance International Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. 6,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.36 million, a PE ratio of 151.33 and a beta of 1.24. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.41 million. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $118,525.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $203,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,107,022 shares of company stock worth $5,597,534 and sold 58,952 shares worth $370,787. 50.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,058,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Endurance International Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,975,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,574,000 after acquiring an additional 945,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Endurance International Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 315,401 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Endurance International Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 646,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 220,325 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

