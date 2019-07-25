ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ: NDRA) is one of 48 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ENDRA Life Sciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ENDRA Life Sciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 ENDRA Life Sciences Competitors 255 697 1301 62 2.51

ENDRA Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 294.74%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 18.95%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 -$9.80 million -0.72 ENDRA Life Sciences Competitors $1.21 billion $130.86 million 15.93

ENDRA Life Sciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -326.97% -233.06% ENDRA Life Sciences Competitors -286.92% -140.77% -18.40%

Risk & Volatility

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences’ rivals have a beta of 1.60, meaning that their average share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences rivals beat ENDRA Life Sciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. It also offers Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

