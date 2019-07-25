Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 96,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 80.6% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Enbridge stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,906,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

