Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.63

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$34.63 and last traded at C$34.49, with a volume of 47201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised DREAM Unlimited from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

