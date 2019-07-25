Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. 44,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 324.5% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $178,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company's stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

