Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$56.00 at CSFB

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.70.

Shares of EMA traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.03. 368,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,531. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.87. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.67. Emera has a 12 month low of C$38.09 and a 12 month high of C$55.09.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Emera will post 2.8900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

