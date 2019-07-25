Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,056,086,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,687,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,870,000 after buying an additional 6,242,865 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,012,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,804,000 after buying an additional 3,747,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,108,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,582,000 after buying an additional 830,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1,345.5% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after buying an additional 290,557 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $887,569.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Edward Jones upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.05.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $108.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,487. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $93.03 and a 12 month high of $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

