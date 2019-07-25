Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $121.20. Eland Oil & Gas shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 16,294 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELA. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Biffa from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 252 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.65.

In other news, insider George Walter Mitchell Maxwell acquired 8,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £10,014 ($13,085.06).

About Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA)

Eland Oil & Gas PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the OML 40 license, which covers an area of 498 square kilometers located in the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the Ubima field that covers an area of 65 square kilometers located in the northern part of Rivers State.

