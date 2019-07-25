eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $365-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.22 million.

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.48. 340,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,943. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 135.68 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50. eHealth has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $95.50.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.61 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 34,005 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $2,072,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $90,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,975 in the last three months. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

