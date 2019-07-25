Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.45 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.55.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.33. 28,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,593. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.76. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $219.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $5,731,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,549.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,555,839. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,646,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,160,540,000 after buying an additional 1,700,199 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,763,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,102,792,000 after buying an additional 1,651,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,211,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,293,075,000 after buying an additional 780,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56,300.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 503,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,045,000 after buying an additional 502,759 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.