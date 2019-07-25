Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated an average rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.55.

Shares of EW traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.80. 37,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,593. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $134.53 and a 1-year high of $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $143,970.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $5,731,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,549.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,895 shares of company stock worth $29,555,839. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 202,248 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 403.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

