Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 5,000 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FEIM stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 39,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 38,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

