Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 5,000 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
FEIM stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter.
Frequency Electronics Company Profile
Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.
Read More: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.