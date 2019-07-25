DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.12 ($36.19).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

ETR DWS opened at €31.69 ($36.85) on Thursday. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a one year low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a one year high of €34.18 ($39.74). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.