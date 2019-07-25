Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,181,000 after purchasing an additional 52,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750,534 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.43. 1,251,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.41. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.14.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $146,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

