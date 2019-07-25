Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Lessened by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 2.2% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 61,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

DUK stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,202. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

