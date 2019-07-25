DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.02-6.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.24. DTE Energy also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.02-6.38 EPS.

NYSE DTE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.06. The stock had a trading volume of 757,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.58. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.26.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.90.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $1,247,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 78,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,679.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,715. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.