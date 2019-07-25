Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,130,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,659,000 after purchasing an additional 56,839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 237,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 53,038 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 611,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,627. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on shares of HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

