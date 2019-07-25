Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Holdings Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $20,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on shares of HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.95. 153,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,627. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.27. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

