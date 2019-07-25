Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.99. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.24.

DLTR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,672. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $78.78 and a 1 year high of $113.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.82.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $369,265.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,657.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 20,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,220.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,571 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,952.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,789 shares of company stock worth $8,203,018. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 47.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 52.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.