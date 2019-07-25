Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 823 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Aaron’s worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,168,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

AAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens set a $67.00 price target on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp cut Shutterfly from a “sector weight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE:AAN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $65.38.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $968.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.50 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

In other Aaron’s news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $835,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,765,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 12,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $717,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,221. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

