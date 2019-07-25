Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $9.96 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,053 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises approximately 1.6% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gabelli cut Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

CQP stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.51. 652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,953. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $45.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

