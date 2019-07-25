Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,449.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,285,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,503. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.77. 80,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,341. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.14. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

