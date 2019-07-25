Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 61,922 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Viper Energy Partners worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNOM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,117,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,522,000 after buying an additional 528,497 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 81.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,605,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,412,000 after buying an additional 1,167,173 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.4% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,864,000 after buying an additional 492,217 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 101.4% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,913,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,448,000 after buying an additional 963,271 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 62.1% in the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 564,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 216,155 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Shares of VNOM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,252. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.04 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 46.62% and a return on equity of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $79,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,224.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

