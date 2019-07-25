Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 5,406 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,426,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 69,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,556. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $23.95.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

