Diversified Trust Co Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $734,285,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,206,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,183 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $536,420,000 after acquiring an additional 826,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after acquiring an additional 728,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,534,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,929,000 after acquiring an additional 697,338 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.66. The stock had a trading volume of 96,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,664. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

