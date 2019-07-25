Diversified Trust Co Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Netflix by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Netflix by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 86,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $322.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,870,385. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $386.80. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total transaction of $20,030,596.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,030,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.47.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

