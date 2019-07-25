Diversified Trust Co Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Surevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,169,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after buying an additional 83,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

In other news, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 8,179,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $188,941,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,481. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.