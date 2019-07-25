Diversified Trust Co Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 36.8% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 24.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.40. 18,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.09.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 124.46%.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

