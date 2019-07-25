Diversified Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 648,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,060,000 after purchasing an additional 57,211 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.5% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,399 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $236,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,468.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total transaction of $180,402.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,553.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cloudera to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 target price on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.14.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.02. 981,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $82.52 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

