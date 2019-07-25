Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,381 shares during the period. Diversified Return International Equity ETF makes up about 4.4% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $25,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPIN. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3,282.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 261,447 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,025,000.

NYSEARCA JPIN traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $54.13. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,016. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $59.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48.

