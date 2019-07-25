Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $33.79. Discovery Inc Series B shares last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery Inc Series B stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 9,657.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series B were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Inc Series B Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

