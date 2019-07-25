Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWLS) Shares Down 0.3%

Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWLS) shares dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.51 and last traded at $59.51, approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 18.18% of Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

