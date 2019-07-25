Digital Insurance Token Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $765,136.00 and $78.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00816122 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007259 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000565 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004632 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

