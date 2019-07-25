Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of DEO traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.56. 14,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.90. Diageo has a 52-week low of $131.43 and a 52-week high of $176.07. The company has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Diageo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Diageo by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

